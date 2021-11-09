Bradley J. Sanborn FORT LONESOME, Fla. — Bradley J. Sanborn died, after a long fight with cancer, Sept. 16, 2021. He was born in Newport, Vermont, Aug. 29, 1935, the son of Bradley M and Lena (Griggs) Sanborn. He graduated from Rutland High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He belonged to the Carriage Club and traveled to every state, including Alaska and Hawaii. Brad worked and managed his father’s sawmill, Quality Lumber Co., in West Rutland. He also worked 27 years for St. Johnsbury Trucking Co. Brad was predeceased by his brother, Jerry, July 2, 2021. Surviving is his wife, Joan (Zawistowski) Sanborn; two sons, Bradley W. Sanborn, of San Diego, California, and Thomas Sanborn, of Fort Lonesome, Florida; two daughters, Diane Phillips, of Fort Lonesome, Florida, and Patricia Consolatti, of Rutland, Vermont; grandchildren, Bradley, Clayton, Rachel, Sara, Jesse, Jamie and Matthew; great-grandchild Brandon; and nephews, Jeff, Eric and Matt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 15, 2021, Rutland, Vermont. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, Vermont. A reception will follow at the Rutland Country Club at 4 p.m.
