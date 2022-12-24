Bradley J. Sargent PAWLET — Bradley J. Sargent, age 85, passed away at his home on December 6, 2022. Bradley was born on January 17, 1937, in Danby, VT the son of Leon and Geraldine (Jarvis) Sargent. He was a proud Air Force Veteran. He worked for forty years at General Electric in Rutland, VT. Bradley was an avid gardener, mostly vegetables, but his green thumb extended to some flowers as well. His daily regimen included at least a brief stint of mowing his vast lawn with his Kubota. Another passion was “tinkering” with cars. His automotive interests were varied, ranging from antiques to classics. A favorite was his 1929 Chevy coupe and a Mustang. But his enjoyment was such that he would fix anything vehicle. Bradley also enjoyed utilizing his private pilot license with frequent flying throughout the local area. He was a great cook. Donna will miss her breakfast being made for her every morning by the love of her life. The family was loved dearly by Bradley and Donna. Their love extended to children’s spouses and grandchildren whether blood, adoption or whatever way they ended up in the Sargent household. Bradley showed kindness to all that came right from his heart. He was predeceased by his parents, seven siblings: Iona, Joyce, Neal, Bill, Gerald, Larry and Scott, and a grandson Hunter Maynard Sargent. Left to miss him everyday is his wife of 54 ½ years Donna (Gould) Sargent. Bradley is survived by his children Kathy Eastman(Kevin) of Salem, NY, Jill Gillis of Weyers Cave, VA, Leon (Sylvia) of Pawlet, and Alton (Jessica) of Poultney. He was blessed with 19 grandchildren: Becky, Jacob, Robin, Ashley, Casey, Tatum, Chrissy, Lane, Kendrah, Kirstyn, Axel, Remington, Anastasia, McKenzee, Eric, Nick, Josh, Bella and Dee, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was also survived by sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews. Bradleys wish is to have no visitation or funeral service. In his memory the family requests donations to the Pawlet Fire Dept. in his memory. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
