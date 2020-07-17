Bradley St. Onge Sr. RUTLAND — Bradley St. Onge Sr. was born on Jan. 10, 1963. He passed away at his home on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 57. In his high school years, he was a star in track and field. He was a more than amazing athlete back in his day. He had so many friends and family members who care, love and miss him dearly, especially his son, Brad Jr., and his two brothers, Fred and Chris. There will be no calling hours but on a later date his family will be hosting a celebration of life gathering. Thank you all for being part of his life. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.