Brayan E. Henry Sr. RUTLAND — Brayan Earl Henry Sr., 62, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born July 11, 1957, in Rutland, the son of Gilbert V. and Ramona (Ranney) Henry. Mr. Henry worked on a farm for over 10 years and then was employed as a janitor at the Police Academy in Pittsford for over 15 years until he became disabled. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and fishing. Survivors include his children Stephanie of Ocoee, Florida, Tanya of Bomoseen, Bryan Jr., Jerromy, Shawn and Jason, all of Rutland; siblings Marie of Arizona, Jim of Vermont; 16 grandchildren; a niece and a great-niece. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Edward who was killed in Vietnam and infant Patrick. There will be no public service at this time. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
