Brenda A. Hall BURLINGTON — Brenda Ann Hall, 76, passed away peacefully Aug. 9, 2021. Devoted mother, wife, friend, Brenda was a constant staple of the New North End in Burlington, Vermont, strong in her faith and kind to everyone she met. She is survived by her son, Bill Hall and his wife, Deb; daughter, Rebecca Doppman and husband Joe; brother, Peter Baker Jr. and wife Linda; grandchildren, Christopher, Raymond and Samantha; great-grandchildren, McKenna, Camden and Julian. She was predeceased by her parents, Peter Baker Sr. and Iola Baker. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
