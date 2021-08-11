Brenda Ann Hall BURLINGTON — Devoted mother, wife, friend, Brenda was a constant staple of the New North End in Burlington, Vermont, strong in her faith and kind to everyone she met. She is survived by her son, Bill Hall and his wife, Deb; daughter Rebecca Doppman and husband Joe; grandchildren, Christopher, Raymond and Samantha; great-grandchildren, McKenna, Camden and Julian. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.