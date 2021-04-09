Brenda Bogucki POULTNEY — Brenda Faith Bogucki, 67, of Poultney died Sunday evening, April 4, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. She was born on Oct. 22, 1953, in Middlebury, the daughter of Donald Edward and Betty Lou (Thayer) Alger. Brenda grew up in Brandon and Rutland. She married John J. Bogucki on Aug. 28, 2004, in Poultney. Brenda was employed by the Lindholm’s Diner, Minard’s Dine, State Cut Rate, Joyce Janitorial (where she worked with her husband) and as a caregiver for her grandmother. She loved to collect owls and gardening. Survivors include her husband, John of Poultney; two sons, Jeremy Scott of Milton and Jason Scott of Rutland; a stepdaughter, Shelly Bogucki of Benson; two sisters, Sharon Baldwin of Orwell and April Bartlett Keese of Milton; three grandchildren, Geofery, Austin and Anthony; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Alexis and Aurora; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother in 1996; father in 1960; two brothers, Randall S. Alger Sr. in 2010 and Rickford G. Alger in 2017. There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, in the St. Raphael’s Cemetery in Poultney. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Fire Department, 55 Firehouse Lane, Poultney, VT 05764; or the Poultney Rescue Squad, 409 Vt. Route 30 South, Poultney, VT 05764.
