Brenda Eileen "Bird" Kerstner RUTLAND — Brenda Eileen Kerstner, 60, of Rutland, died Feb. 3, 2019, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born on June 15, 1958, in Denville, NJ, the daughter of Robert and Ina (Culvert) Kerstner. The family relocated to Shrewsbury, VT, in 1969. She graduated from the Stafford Technical Center. Bird loved participating in the Special Olympics in cross country, bocce, snowshoeing and softball throwing. She enjoyed music, dancing, jigsaw puzzles, coloring and Curious George. Survivors include her father, Robert G. Kerstner, a sister, Pam Kerstner, Gail Cole, friend Faye Moulton, all of Rutland; aunt and uncle, Jackie and Tom Culvert, of Pittsford; as well as a large circle of friends she gained with her bubbly soul. She was predeceased by her mother, Ina, in 1993; and her grandparents Harry and Lillian Culvert, of Pittsford; uncle and aunt, Harry and Honey Culvert, of PA. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland, where a service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. The family would like to thank the staff at Community Action Program (CAP) and Mountain View Center: especially Sue who supported Bird though the CAP program daily for many years; also Jenn and Alisson whom Bird considered her special people. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.