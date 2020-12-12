Brenda M. Whittemore rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Brenda Marie (Bagdricwicz) Whittemore, 69, who died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, was held Wednesday at the Aldous Funeral Home. The Rev. Richard Tinney officiated. Bearers were Alan Hall, Ronnie Wilkenson, Jeremy and Cody Whittemore, Trevor and Brandon VanGuilder. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
