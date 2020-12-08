Brenda Marie Whittemore RUTLAND — Brenda Marie Whittemore, 69, of Rutland died Saturday morning, Dec. 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 28, 1951, at the old Rutland Hospital, the only child of Joseph L. and Margaret (Gallipo) Bagdricwicz. Brenda was a Navy brat. She lived many places with her parents, moving back to Rutland in 1961 when her dad retired from the Navy after 24 years of service. She went to St. Peter School, then graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1970. The next day, she went right to work for the Rutland Hospital food service. In 1973, she met her love and future husband, Gary P. Whittemore, whom she married on June 15, 1974, at the St. Peter Church in Rutland. When her dad passed, she moved back to take care of her mom (Margaret). She was employed by Beverly Manor food services, a supervisor for Killington Ski area and Pinnacle Condos. When her husband, Gary, changed jobs to work for the Rutland school system, she started her home day care, taking care of her “children” until she retired after 28 years. She loved her motorcycle rides with her husband, going to the movies with her grandson, “Cody,” going to the casinos with her cousins, Denise and her late cousin, Phillip, and she loved her New York Yankees! Mrs. Whittemore was a member of the St. Peter Church. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Gary; her two sons, Sean and Jeremy (Patti); and her only grandson, Cody; also by her closest best friend/cousin, Denise Lecce, cousins Cherie and Alan Hall; and her furry love, “Fiona.” She was predeceased by her Dad in 1978, Mom in 1986; special aunts, Lil in 2008 and Mary in 2010; father-in-law Stan in 1998, mother-in-law Gunhild in 2009; special brother-in-law Stan in 2018, sister-in-law Kathy in 2012; and her very special cousins, Phillip in 2015, Jim in 2020, Claire in 2012 and Judy in 2018; also furry Bobo in 2018. Friends may call on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
