Brent Alan Silver MANCHESTER, N.H. — Brent Alan Silver, 65, died April 7, 2019, at his home in Manchester, following a battle with multiple health challenges. He was born in Portsmouth on April 12, 1953, to Francis F. and Jean (Nulton) Silver, and lived most of his life in Manchester. He attended Manchester Memorial High School. Brent was a kind and generous person. He married Louise Ellison in 1974. He was a Sergeant in the Army National Guard. He worked as a painter at Raytheon, as a mason in both New Hampshire and Florida, and finally as a long-haul truck driver. Family members include his father, of Castleton, VT, and Naples, FL; two sons Jason A. Silver and Christopher A. Silver and wife Janice, all of Manchester; two brothers Craig Silver and Jeffrey Silver and wife Vicky; two sisters Gail Wood and husband Loren and Martha Silver; six grandchildren Ryan, Skylar, Meason, Logan, Justice and Riley; multiple aunts, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by an infant son, Brent Jr.; his brother, Daryl; and his mother. There will be a family gathering to celebrate his life at a later date. He will be interred in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
