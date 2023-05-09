Brent K. Wood RUTLAND — Brent Kingsley Wood ,93, died on May 5,2023 at the Mountain View Center. He was born to Alice Kingsley Wood and Leslie Brent Wood in East Hartford, Ct. on March 26 1930. Early years were in Syracuse, N.Y. then the Cleveland, Ohio area where he graduated from Shaker Heights High School. Brent completed his under graduate studies at Western Maryland College [now McDaniel College] in Westminster, Md. He then graduated from the Syracuse Univ. College of Law and became a member of the New York State Bar Assoc. He began his career with the United States Fidelity and Guarantee Co. in Chicago, Ill. He was soon sent to Mass. where he served both the Worcester and Springfield offices. July 1957 he married Janet Marie Bland in Syracuse. After three years. in Mass. Brent was then named Mgr. of the Claims office for the State Vermont for the company. During his employment he served the American Insurance Assoc. Claims Executive Council and was its President for 3 years. The family loved Vermont and all it contributed to family living. However they enjoyed travel having been to Mexico and taken three European tours. After retiring in 1992 they began a 30 year routine of winters at their condo on Siesta Key in Sarasota, Fla. and summers in Vermont. Brent is survived by his wife of 65 years and a son, Richard P. [Ann] of Sandy Hook, Ct., a daughter, Karen,[Christopher Cartier] of Rutland. He was predeceased by a son , Stephen B. He has 2 grandchildren , Matthew of Phila, Pa. and Krystie of Island Pond, Vt, 2 great grand children Maci and Jack of Island Pond. Vt. Per Brent's wishes there will be no services or calling hours. Burial will be at a later date in the family plot in Brattleboro, Vt. Donations/ Contributions in Brent's memory can be made to the Humane Society on Stevens Road, Pittsford , Vt. or the Danny Thomas Hospital for Children. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.