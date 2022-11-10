Brett Dillingham RUTLAND TOWN — Brett Alan Dillingham, age 59, passed away Friday, November 4,2022, due to complications of cancer. Brett loved Rutland, Vt and lived here for over 20 years. He enjoyed several years as a volunteer Medicaid Transportation driver. He loved nature, travel, and visiting with family and friends and was a soccer enthusiast from childhood. Brett is survived by his parents Karen and John Dillingham, his brothers Scott and Tim Dillingham, and a sister-in -law Cara McKinnon as well as his Rutland buddies. A memorial service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, November 12, at the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Burial will follow in the East Clarendon Cemetery.
