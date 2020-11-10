Brett P. Schoff SPRINGFIELD — Brett Porter Schoff died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home in Woodstock. He was born March 6, 1934, in Lancaster, New Hampshire, the son of Eva May (Smith) and Porter Johnson Schoff. He graduated from Pittsburg (New Hampshire) High School and attended Norwich University. Mr. Schoff enlisted in the U.S. Army and served peace-time in Alaska. He married Marie (Maculiewicz) May 9, 1959, and raised four children, Karen, Karl, Mark and Michael. He was domestic sales manager for many years at Jones & Lamson Div. of Textron. He was a dispatcher for Johnson & Dix in later years and worked at Aubuchon Hardware. Mr. Schoff was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Survivors include his life partner, Joyce Carter Robison; four children, Karen Whitney, Karl Schoff, Brian and Greg Carter; two siblings, Porter "Tim" Schoff and Lorene Young; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie; and sons, Mark and Michael. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Davis Memorial Chapel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required at the funeral home and capacity is restricted to 50%. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in St. Mary’s Cemetery with the Rev. Peter Williams officiating, followed by a reception at the Elks Club, 49 Park St., Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire (VNH); or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
