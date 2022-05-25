Brett W. Woodard RUTLAND — Brett W. Woodard, 72, of Rutland, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home. He was born in Plattsburg, New York, April 17, 1950, the son of Larry and Wilmah (Lamoy) Woodard. Brett was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was a professional long haul truck driver for most of his life. He enjoyed baseball, cars and his grandchildren. Surviving are two sons, Chad Woodard and his wife, Jaska, of Belmont, and Scott Waterhouse; his companion of many years, Sandra Brooks; three grandchildren, Codi Woodard, Logan Hill and Tristan Woodard; four sisters, Diana Jenkins (Edgar), of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Bonnie Pellerin (Robert), of American Fork, Utah, Carol Woodard (Hank), of Rutland, and Aileen Woodard, of Poultney; three brothers, William Cobb (Emily), of Hauppauge, New York, James Woodard (Shirley), of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, and William Witherbee, of Rutland; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Kim Woodard; and by two brothers, Richard and Chippy Woodard. At Brett’s wishes, there are no services planned. A special thanks to his daughter-in-law, Jaska Woodard, whom he adored, for taking such good care of him over the years. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
