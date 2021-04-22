Brian Christenson PALMETTO, Fla. — Brian Christenson of Palmetto, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2021. Brian was born Aug. 23, 1940, in Englewood, New Jersey, to Elmo C. and Kathryn (Goddard) Christenson. The youngest of three children, he was raised in Manhasset, New York, where he graduated from Manhasset High School in 1958. After serving in the Army stationed at Governor’s Island in New York Harbor, he enrolled in the University of North Carolina, and ultimately graduated from Hofstra University with a bachelor’s degree in Communications. Brian began his career at Honeywell Computers as a sales executive in New York. A skilled salesman, he transitioned to the clothing business where he was national sales manager for a number of companies, including Gant Shirtmakers, Polo Ralph-Lauren and Yves St-Laurent. Tiring of the commute to New York City from their home in Fairfield, Connecticut, Brian and his wife, Deborah (née Kurtz), decided to move their three young sons to Vermont where they purchased and operated Tudhope Marine, a full-service marina and boat brokerage on the shores of Lake Champlain. After selling the business in 1991, Brian and his family remained in Vermont, their adopted home. He then embarked on the second leg of his sales career, selling advertising for then-Bell-Atlantic and ending his career with Verizon Communications upon retirement in 2005. In his free time, Brian loved travelling and enjoying the outdoors. He travelled the world with his friends and family and sailed the waters of Long Island Sound, Lake Champlain and beyond, in a number of boats they owned over the years. He also loved attending concerts and cruising the country in a bevy of sports cars and motorcycles – too many to list. Brian will be remembered for his intelligence, incisive sense of humor and infectious smile. He was always willing to help those in need and more than ready to celebrate the success of those around him. A friend to many, Brian was a warm and gentle presence and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Brian is survived by his sons and their families, William, Jean and Margot of New York City, and Peter, Ali, Willow and Claire of Chittenden, Vermont; brother, Dennis and sister-in-law Judy of Athens, Georgia, and sister, Karol Sweeney of New Port Richey, Florida; and nephews, Kevin Sweeney of Goshen, Connecticut, and Steven Sweeney of Boca Raton, Florida; among many others. He was predeceased by his son, Matthew. We wish him fair winds and following seas … In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made toward the Brian Christenson Endowed Scholarship at Hofstra University: www.hofstra.edu/giving.
