Brian J. Coombs RUTLAND - Brian Joseph Coombs passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 22, 2022. He was born June 16, 1957 in Brattleboro, VT to Joseph C. and Marianne (Rice) Coombs. He grew up in Rutland, VT and attended Christ the King School and Mount Saint Joseph Academy, graduating from the latter in 1975. While at MSJ he was an accomplished football player, captaining the 1974 MSJ football team to a Division I State Championship and earning a place on the 1975 Vermont Shrine Team. Brian matriculated to Norwich University where he played football for 2 years before transferring to Castleton State College, where he graduated in 1980. He worked many years for Franklin Life Insurance Company and American General Life Insurance Company before managing his own financial services company for the remainder of his career. Brian married Marie (Przybylo) Coombs on June 28, 1980 and was the loving father to two children, Breana (Collin Laramie) and Jeffrey (Kate Rightmyer Coombs). He was a beloved grandfather to Brian Joseph, born in 2015, and Charley Marie, born in 2021. Brian’s wife, kids, and grandkids were truly the light of his life. Outside of his wife and family, Brian’s true love was the game of football. After his playing career, Brian coached primarily on the high school level in Rutland County for almost 4 decades. He was an assistant and head coach at Fair Haven Union High School from 1981 through the 1996 season, including leading the Slaters to a Division II State Championship in 1995. In that time he also served as an assistant coach for the Vermont Shrine Team in 1987 and 1991, and was the head coach for the Vermont team in 1996. After his time at Fair Haven Brian returned to his alma mater and was an assistant coach at MSJ from 1997 until 2007, including being a part of Division I state championships in 1998, 1999, and 2005, the latter of which his son Jeffrey was a member. During this time he was also an assistant for the Vermont Shrine Team in 2000 and 2004. Brian also spent one year coaching at Castleton University in 2010. The young men he impacted in this community is immeasurable and his passion for teaching and coaching the game was his true calling in life. Brian is predeceased by his parents Marianne (1998) and Joseph (2019), and in addition to his immediate family is survived by his four siblings; Francis (Joyce) Coombs of South Burlington, VT, Kevin (Susan Alberico), Laurie Coombs, and Charles Coombs all of Rutland, VT; his brother and sister in law Dean and Marcia Pierce of Rutland, VT; 6 nieces and nephews and many cousins and countless lifelong friends. Calling hours will be held at Clifford Funeral Home on Sunday, June 26 from 4-7 PM and a celebration of Brian’s life will be held Monday, June 27th at 11 AM at Christ the King Church in Rutland. In lieu of flowers donations in Brian’s memory can be made to the MSJ Athletic Association or the Rutland County Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.