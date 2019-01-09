Brian D. Gilligan 4 Oct. 1943 - 12 Dec. 2018 RUTLAND — Brian David Gilligan, 75, passed away at his home in Rutland, VT, on 12 Dec. 2018. He is survived by his daughters and their husbands: Kelly Stone (Jeffrey), of Austin, TX; Erin Premo (Kenneth), of Sparta, NJ; and Kerry Moffat (Scott), of Waynesville, NC. Brian is also survived by his youngest brother, Kevin Gilligan, of Northampton, MA; and his closest friend, Wayne Young, of Rutland. He had five grandchildren Quinn, Clare and Maeve Premo, and Jackson and Liliana Stone. Preceded in death by his beloved brothers John “Jack” Gilligan and Michael Gilligan, Brian’s relationships with Jack’s children Sean and Mary Kay, and Michael’s sons David and Daniel, were very important to him and remained a source of joy and connection throughout his life. Brian cherished his parents John Edward Gilligan and Mary Alice (Riter) Gilligan, late of South Burlington, VT. Born in Rutland and a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy, Brian spoke wistfully and lovingly of his own upbringing and his childhood adventures on Convent Avenue and Campbell Road. Brian earned his associate degree in business from St. Joseph’s College in Old Bennington, VT, and he spent the early years of his career in the retail sector, progressing quickly into management. Brian later moved to Shushan, NY, where he raised his three daughters with his former wife, Linda. An entrepreneur at heart, Brian enjoyed the opportunities he had to run his own businesses. He took particular satisfaction in his years as proprietor of Gilligan’s Lakeside Stores (in Hedges Lake, NY, and Cossayuna, NY). Even those with brief encounters commented on Brian’s kindness, his warm smile and his killer deli sandwiches. In retirement, he moved back to his grandparents’ house on Convent Avenue and, in keeping with his affinity for customer service, devoted his final working years to a rural delivery route for Sam’s Good News. An avid student of history and voracious reader with a knack for recalling the arcane, Brian’s intellectual curiosity kept those around him on their toes to the very end. Though many topics interested him, the story of his family was one of his most treasured topics. The father of three daughters, Brian took particular care to tell them about their strong, wise, highly capable female ascendants – both paternal and maternal. Brian loved to be outdoors and earlier in life, found great contentment in hiking, gardening and home improvement work. He was a proud Irishman and devoted Boston (and Notre Dame) sports fan – in good times and bad – and had a near-encyclopedic memory of '50s and '60s music to match his collection of 45s. As little girls, Brian’s daughters reveled in his storytelling (especially ghost stories), special nicknames, homemade Sunday breakfasts, superior school lunches, his unique take on BLTs (secret ingredient: peanut butter) and his trademark hugs. Brian held tightly to his past and to his memories. Though he kept mostly to himself in his later years, his closest relationships endured – reflecting the best of Brian’s irrepressible wit, dynamic personality, sincere generosity and stubborn, yet admirably tenacious, spirit. He will be missed, dearly and forever. A private family memorial is being planned for Spring 2019. Those wishing to remember Brian are encouraged to make a donation in his name to his local alma mater, MSJ: (802) 775-0151 or https://www.msjvermont.org/please; or to the Rutland Historical Society: https://rutlandhistory.com/support/.
