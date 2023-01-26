Brian G. Davis RUTLAND — Brian G. Davis, 80, of Rutland, passed away on Jan. 21, 2023, at RRMC. He was born in Rutland on Aug. 4, 1942, the son of William H. and Helen (Johanis) Davis. Brian was employed by General Electric in Rutland, VT, for 35 years before retiring in 2000. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, country music, spending time with his son, and enjoying retirement. He also enjoyed the outdoors and held a Vermont lifetime hunting license. He was very meticulous in anything he did, taking great pride in his work. Brian is survived by his son, James Davis of Pittsford VT; his sister, Sharon Nutting (Ray) of Rutland Town; nieces and nephews, Jodi Davis of North Clarendon VT, Cathi Gregory (Bob) of West Rutland VT, Tammy Davis of Rutland VT, Lee Nutting (Lisa) of West Rutland VT, and Gregg Nutting of Rutland Town; Sister-in-laws, Linda Tanner of West Rutland VT and Mary Ford. Brian is predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Helen Davis (Breznick), who died in 2017; two brothers, Gerry W. Davis and Norman J. Davis. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in the spring of 2023. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
