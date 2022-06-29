Brian J. Coombs RUTLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial for Brian J. Coombs, 65, who died June 22, 2022 was held June 27, 2022 in Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery by Rev. Bourgeois. Vocalist was Lori Routhier. Organist was John Riddle. Readers were Marcia Pierce and Francis Coombs. Eulogists were Jeffrey Coombs and Breana Coombs. Bearers were Frank Sanborn, Jim Cannon, Howard Stratton, Steve Wolf, Gene Esposito, Tom Shea and Rob, John and Shawn Carpenter. Arrangements were by the Clifford Funeral Home.
