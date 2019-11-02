Brian J. Reilly RUTLAND — Brian J. Reilly, 61, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Rutland, died Oct. 29, 2019, with his loving sister, Patty, by his side. He was born in Rutland, March 23, 1958, son of Bernard J. and Eileen (Baird) Reilly. Brian was a 1976 graduate of Rutland High School. He worked at his father’s garage on Park Street in Rutland and had various automotive jobs in Charlotte, NC, and Myrtle Beach, SC. Surviving are four brothers Bernard Reilly Jr. (Rosemary), of Chadds Ford, PA, John Reilly (Laura), of Roswell, GA, Stephen Reilly, Michael Reilly, both of Rutland; six sisters Sandra Jarrosiak, of Arroyo, CA, Lorraine DeNicola (Richard), of Hamden, CT, Mary Sears (James), of Grand Forks, ND, Patricia Cupoli (Lawrence), of Rutland, Kathleen Reilly, of Lakewood, CO, Maureen Billings (Jeffrey), of Mendon; his former wife, Elizabeth Eves, of Wallingford; 31 nieces and nephews, 35 grandnieces and -nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother-in-law, Phil Jarrosiak. There are no services planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.