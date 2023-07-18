Brian J. Scott BOMOSEEN — Brian J. Scott, age 60, of Bomoseen, VT died on Saturday July 8, 2023, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center following a brief and ravaging illness. He was born in Rutland, VT on March 8, 1963, to Robert K. Scott, Jr. and Patricia Anne (Joyce) Scott. He attended Rutland High School. For the past 10 years Brian was employed by Sodexo food services at Vermont State University, Castleton, where he was a popular presence among the students. He also worked in construction, roofing, metal and stonework. Bubba’s favorite times were spent fishing, hunting, camping and bonfires. He loved to grow his own garden and fire up the grill. He is remembered for his kindness, generosity and loyalty to friends and neighbors. A life-long fan of the Minnesota Vikings, he never minded watching a good college football game. Brian is survived by his brother, Robert K. Scott III of Rutland, his sister, Mary R. Scott of San Diego, CA, niece Leila and nephew Ibrahim, along with aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind his long-time companion May Winshell, and numerous lifelong friends. Several other friends have predeceased him, they look forward to getting together. Visitation with the family will be Saturday July 22, 2023 at the Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT beginning at 10am followed by a memorial service at 11am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International (JDRF) https://www.jdrf.org/donate/
