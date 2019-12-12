Brian R. Follensbee RUTLAND — Brian R. Follensbee, 70, of Rutland, passed at his family’s home in Lebanon, NH, on Nov. 1, 2019. Born on July 17, 1949, in Lebanon, he was the eldest of five children born to the late Arthur “Pee wee” and Gloria (Leonard) Follensbee. Brian grew up in Lebanon, graduated from Lebanon High School in 1968, and enlisted in the United States Navy in the spring of 1969. The USS Oriskany was where Brian called home during a four-year service appointment. Brian returned home from the U.S. Navy in early 1973 and began working for his grandmother’s optical lab, Lenco, where he worked as an optical lab technician for many years until his retirement. Brian moved his family to Rutland in 1977 and remained there until recently staying at his family home in Lebanon. In his spare time and in some cases, younger days, Brian loved skiing, ski jumping, hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards, shooting pool and darts, sharing a story or a joke, and, of course, drinking a cold beer. A life member of both the VFW and the American Legion, he enjoyed being a part of the color guard, marching in parades, becoming Santa for the children’s Christmas parties, and donning a grass skirt and coconuts for a BBQ or two. Brian is survived by his children, Christopher Follensbee, of Barre, and Jennifer (Follensbee) Knopf and husband William and granddaughter Kylie, all of Salisbury, MD. He is also survived by his mother, Gloria (Leonard) Follensbee; sister Lynn Dutile (Ed); brothers John Follensbee (Judy) and Kevin Follensbee (Janice); several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Along with his father, Brian was predeceased by his brother, Stephen Follensbee. A graveside service with military funeral honors will be held in April in Valley Cemetery in Lebanon. Memorial donations may be made to Upper Valley Senior Center Meals on Wheels, 10 Campbell St., Lebanon, NH 03766. An online guestbook is available to leave a message for Brian’s family by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.