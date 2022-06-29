Brian R. Pierce Sr. WEST RUTLAND — Brian R. Pierce Sr. 72, passed away at home on June 26, 2022 with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Bennington, September 1, 1949, son of Arthur and Walthrude (Jordan) Pierce. Brian was a 1967 graduate of Mount Anthony Union High School. He continued his education in computer operations and programing. He married Beverly Ann LaPorte on August 23, 1969 at the Second Congregational Church in Bennington. They moved to Rutland so he could begin work at Central Vermont Public Service (CVPS) from 1969-1991. After CVPS, he worked for Moore Business Forms and Orvis. He spent his last 15 years working for Stove Depot. He was a tremendous salesman and people loved working with him. After retirement, he enjoyed working for his son at Victory Auto. In 1974, Brian and Beverly built their home where they raised their family on Meadow Lane in West Rutland. Brian was an avid hunter and fisherman and instilled his passions in his son. He was a Boston Sports fan and really loved watching the Red Sox. He was the dad of the neighborhood and kids never wanted to leave. He and his wife spent their later years hunting for treasures and they became avid collectors of antique glass. He loved all family gatherings big and small and the company of his many friends. He was a fantastic storyteller and you could always count on him for a great laugh. Surviving are his wife, Beverly (LaPorte) Pierce of West Rutland; a son, Brian Pierce and his wife Laura of Middletown Springs; a daughter, Kimberly Kavanaugh and her husband Adam of Essex; 4 grandchildren, Olivia (LaVictoire-Pierce) Jackson, Brian Pierce, Brianna and Alyssa Kavanaugh; nieces and nephews He was predeceased by his parents; 2 brothers Duncan Pierce and Darryl Pierce. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 PM in the Clifford Funeral Home on Monday, July 11, 2022. A prayer service will follow at 7 PM. Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice or St. Jude’s Research Hospital. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
