Brian Rivers BRANDON — Brian Douglas Rivers, age 74, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at his home in Brandon. He was born in Middlebury on August 19, 1948. He was the son of Richard Norman Rivers and Dorothy Mae (Harris) Rivers. He grew up in Brandon where he received his early education and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, Class of 1966. He continued his education at UVM, where he studied Animal Dairy Science and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternal organization. He then took over the family dairy farm, River Echo Farm in Brandon, which he continued to operate until he participated in the Whole Herd Buyout program. He sold farmland to Neshobe Golf Club for the creation of the back nine holes. His love of the land not only took place in his dedication to operating the family dairy farm, but it was also shown in his love for many other activities such as hunting, fishing, and maple sugaring. He was also passionate about his love for sports, including playing baseball and soccer during his years at Otter Valley, where he was later inducted into the Hall of Fame, and continuing on to play soccer at UVM. He poured his love for sports into being a very proud supporter of his daughter’s and granddaughter’s sports activities. He will forever be remembered by many for his storytelling abilities; his outstanding ability for no conversation to be left short, without a little sugarcoating, and without making you smile and laugh. Brian is survived by his two daughters, Morgan Jean Rivers of Fairfield and Riley (Rivers) Barrett of Addison, also his 3 grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his wife; Jean Marie Rivers on November 26, 2009, whom he married in Brandon on October 16, 1982, and by his brother; Richard H. Rivers on March 23, 2016. Calling hours will be held at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Friday, April 28th from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. The memorial service in Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 29th at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Private graveside committal services and interment will take place in Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to, Otter Valley Union High School Athletics Department, 2997 Franklin Street, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.
