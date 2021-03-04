Brigitte I. Power RUTLAND — Brigitte I. Power, age 87, died Feb. 27, 2021, at her home with family. She was born on Jan. 23, 1934, to parents Ernst and Irmgard (Goetzie) Bloecks. She grew up in and attended school in Konigsberg, East Prussia. She was a prisoner of war during WWII and successfully escaped a concentration camp with her mother. On Nov. 23, 1954, she married American Airman John “Jack” Power in Frankfurt, Germany. They raised their family on Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts, and later in Pittsfield, Vermont, as operators of Pittsfield General Store. She later retired from Sears in 2000. Throughout her life, she enjoyed skiing, classical music, Broadway shows, ballroom dancing, gardening, sewing and beach combing on Humarock Beach, Massachusetts. She was also an avid reader. Her favorite times of all were when she had her “troops” all at her home for the holidays or other celebrations. She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Wolfgang; grandson, Jason Daniels, in 2003; husband, Jack, in 2013; and son-in-law, Mark Archer, in 2020. She is survived by three daughters, Vera Power of Rutland, Vermont, Carleen Daniels of Warrensburg, New York, and Audrey Archer of Pittsfield, Vermont; a son, Steven Power; and a beloved pet companion, Foxy; grandchildren, Nicolas Isaacson, Kirsten Newton, Colby Power, Daniel Power and Justine Burke; and great-grandsons, Nolan Wilder, Michael Isaacson, Alexander Isaacson, Bodhi Isaacson, Maurice LaRock and Carson Lester. Brigitte’s strength and love for her family will live on forever. There will be no calling hours. A burial will take place at a later date in Northfield, Vermont. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
