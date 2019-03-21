Brooke C. Sweeney PITTSFORD — Brooke Cherie Sweeney, 38, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at home. She was born May 25, 1980, in Camden, New Jersey, the daughter of Bruce J. and Deborah (Baptiste) Czaplicki. She graduated in 1998 from Collingswood High School in Oaklyn, New Jersey, and earned an Associate degree in Education from Camden County Community College. On Aug. 20, 2004, she married Lee J. Sweeney. Mrs. Sweeney was a stay-at-home mom. She volunteered at First Step Pregnancy Center and served on the board of directors. She was a member of Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church where she assisted with the children's ministry. She enjoyed singing and playing guitar. Survivors include her husband; four children Rachel, Jacob, Renee, Katie; her parents, of Oaklyn, New Jersey; a sister, Denille Meloche, of Haddon Township, New Jersey, and a brother, Alex Czaplicki, of Pittsfield; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at noon Friday, March 22, at Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church in Pittsford, where a calling hour will begin at 11 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for the benefit of their children to: Lee Sweeney, in care of Barnard Funeral Home, 3186 US Route 7, Pittsford, VT 05673.
