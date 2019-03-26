Brooke C. Sweeney rites PITTSFORD — The memorial service for Brooke Cherie Sweeney, 38, who died Monday, March 18, 2019, was held Friday, March 22, at Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church in Pittsford. The Rev. Joel Tate, pastor, officiated. Music was by family members. Family and friends shared remembrances, including a prayer by Kori Swartz. A reception followed at the Church Fellowship Hall In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for the benefit of Lee and Brooke's children to: Lee Sweeney, in care of Barnard Funeral Home, 3186 U.S. Route 7, Pittsford, VT 05673.
