Brooke T. Goodwin CHESTER — Brooke T. Goodwin, 23, died March 14, 2021, at her home. She was born March 12, 1998, in Springfield, the daughter of Deborah J. Walker and Leo R. Goodwin. She graduated in 2016 from Springfield High School. Ms. Goodwin was employed with Precision Valley Communications in North Springfield, working in Quality Control and CAD Services. She enjoyed her dog, photography, road trips and investigating the supernatural. Survivors include her mother of Chester, and father; sisters, Kathrine Goodwin of Watertown, New York, Molly Goodwin, Addie and Quinn Veysey, all of Chester, and brother, Colt Patoine of Chester; grandmothers, Elizabeth Walker and Faith Goodwin, both of Baltimore; several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandmother, Linda Laitinen, and grandfathers, Ronald Walker and Russell Goodwin Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Davis Memorial Chapel is at 50% capacity and face coverings are required Burial will be at a later date in Pleasantview Cemetery in Chester. Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, P.O. Box 8682, New York, NY 10001.
