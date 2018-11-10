Brother Robert Kiernan, O.S.B. WESTON - Brother Robert Kiernan, O.S.B., a Benedictine monk of Weston Priory, Weston, Vermont, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at the Vermont Veterans Home where he had been living and receiving care the past few years. Brother Robert, the son of the late James and Elsie (nee Schoenig) Kiernan, was born on Dec. 14, 1921, in Jersey City and was raised in Maplewood, New Jersey. From 1942 to 1945, he served on active duty as a pilot with the U.S. Marine Corps. He continued to serve in the Marine Reserves until 1951 when he was honorably discharged with the rank of Major. During the years 1946 to 1951, he also worked as a stock broker and was a member of the New York Stock Exchange. In October 1951, he entered the community of Benedictine monks at St. Paul’s Abbey, Newton, New Jersey, and made his monastic profession on Aug. 15, 1955. On Aug. 6, 1970, Brother Robert transferred his monastic stability to the community of Benedictine monks of Weston Priory. He was predeceased by his brother, James Kiernan Jr.; and his sisters Joan Carr, Katherine Ullman, Ellen Hetzel and Anne Fasulo. In addition to his monastic brothers of the community of Weston Priory, he leaves many nieces and nephews from his brother’s and sisters’ families. The brothers of Weston Priory celebrated Brother Robert’s life of faithful commitment at their Eucharist on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. They will celebrate the gift of Brother Robert’s life in a memorial Eucharist at Weston Priory on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., followed by the burial. All are welcome.
