Bruce A. Folsom Jr. rites FAIR HAVEN — The memorial service for Bruce Anthony “BJ” Folsom Jr., 43, who died June 14, 2021, was held Saturday, July 17, at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Pastor Lewis Stanley officiated. Burial will be at a later date in Spring Road Cemetery in Tunbridge.
