Bruce A. Folsom Jr. FAIR HAVEN — Bruce Anthony “BJ” Folsom Jr., 43, died June 14, 2021, at his residence. He was born Jan. 6, 1978, in Rutland, where he grew up. He was owner/operator of BJ’s Rubbish Removal for many years and had been employed at several area companies. Mr. Folsom was a member of the Hubbardton and Fair Haven Volunteer Fire departments. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include two daughters, Summer and Sierra Folsom; four stepchildren, Faith Hollister, Laura Lynn and Johnathan Springer, Dillan Colburn; two sisters, Melissa Wilbur, Stacey Dean; stepfather Francis Chaplin; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Bruce A. Folsom Sr., in 2010; and his mother, Robin (Lethbridge) Sawtell, in 2020. There will be no calling hours. The memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Burial will be at a later date in Spring Road Cemetery in Tunbridge. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.
Gone to soon great guy rest in peace my friend will be missed
