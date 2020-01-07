Bruce E. Egan RUTLAND — Bruce E. Egan, 72, passed away suddenly at his home on Jan. 2, 2020. Bruce was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, on July 2, 1947, to Eugene and Adele (Rathjen) Egan. Bruce graduated from Midwood High School in Brooklyn, NY. He studied at Texas A&M and graduated from New York Institute of Technology with a BS in architecture. His love of architecture brought him to Vermont where he worked for Luxury Homes. Bruce co-owned a business called Winding Brook Builders after discovering he would rather build homes than draw them. He spent 15 years as the Industrial Arts teacher for Mill River Union High School in Clarendon, where he shared his love and passion for building with the younger generation. He impacted many young lives while he was there. He retired from this position in 2012. Bruce was a dedicated community service member for nearly 30 years. He served as a volunteer on Chittenden First Response, Chittenden Fire Department, Rutland Town Fire Department and retired as the assistant fire chief in 2011. Family was of utmost importance to Bruce. He enjoyed spending time with his children as they grew, volunteering as the den leader and scoutmaster for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, and as a basketball coach for his sons and daughter. In addition to his love of family and woodworking, Bruce enjoyed antiques, history, music, playing guitar and a daily donut. Bruce will be deeply missed by his family and friends and leaves behind many wonderful memories. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Robert F. Egan. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah Egan of Rutland, four children, several grandchildren, many cousins and his adored dog, Maggie. His children include Tim Clark and wife Sue (Wallace-Grenier) Clark of Mendon, Christopher Clark and wife Kari (Fredette) Clark of Rutland Town, William Clark and wife Megan (Peters) Clark of Bradenton, FL, and Allison (Egan) Lawry and husband Tristan Lawry of East Lyme, CT. He leaves behind several grandchildren whom he cherished dearly; they include Abigail and Aaron Clark, Braden and Matthew Clark, Colin and Lucas Lawry, Ryan and Bethany Solari, and Justin, Jordan and Jennie Grenier. Calling hours will be held at Clifford Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.