Bruce E. Egan rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Bruce E. Egan, 72, who died Jan. 2, 2020, was held Thursday, Jan. 9, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. John Longworth, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rutland. The eulogist was Kari Clark. A reception followed at Rutland Town Fire Department.
