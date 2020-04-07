Bruce E. Hunt FLORENCE — Bruce E. Hunt Sr., of Florence, went to his eternal heavenly home on March 31, 2020, after a long illness. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Bruce was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, on Sept. 22, 1941, to Webster T. and Fanny (Booth) Hunt. He attended schools in New Jersey, Vermont and later the University of Connecticut. In 1961 Bruce married Betsy Trombly. Their marriage ended, and in 1978 he married Sandra (Eddy) Kurant. Mr. Hunt was employed by Moore Business Forms Inc. for 32 years in Rutland and Manchester, New Hampshire, retiring in 2003. Following retirement, he and Sandy traveled and wintered in Florida for eight consecutive years. For the last 15 years he with his wife were familiar faces at many area farmers' markets and specialty shows, as owners of Vermont Gourmet Candy Dish with his wife, Sandy. For years Bruce attended Calvary Bible Church in Rutland. Bruce was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed his family and his home. Some of his hobbies and pastimes included spending time with friends, hunting, fishing, gardening, canning and NASCAR. Mr. Hunt is survived by his wife of 41 years; his children, Janice B. Hunt of Whitehall, New York; and Bruce E. Hunt Jr. of Virginia; Stephanie J. Hunt of Rutland; and two step children, Lori L. (Brian) McKearin of West Rutland; and Thomas A. Kurant of Winooski. Also remaining are 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his children, he is survived by one brother, Webster (Peg) Hunt of Benson; and his mother-in-law, Jane Eddy of Rutland. He was predeceased by one brother, Stuart Hunt, in 2017. Cremation was through Clifford Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or services
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.