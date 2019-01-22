Bruce E. Wilder CUTTINGSVILLE - Bruce E. Wilder, 65, died Jan. 20, 2019 at his home. He was born in Springfield, Sept. 25, 1953, son of Howard and Marion (Rand) Wilder. Bruce was a former resident of Proctorsville and was a graduate of Green Mountain Union High School in Chester. He was employed at General Electric Co for 27 years and later by the United States Postal Service in Cuttingsville. Bruce enjoyed trips to Maine and collected trains, boy scout patches and milk bottles. Surviving are his wife, Sue (Baird) Wilder of Cuttingsville; his step mother, Elsie Wilder of Clarendon. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Hom
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.