Bruce Everett Utley RUTLAND — Bruce Everett Utley, 83, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Granville (New York) Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. He was born Oct. 23, 1936, in Burlington, the son of Everett G. and Ata (Craig) Utley. Mr. Utley was owner/operator of Vermont Physical Damage Appraisers for many years, as well as owner of several Rutland City apartment buildings. He was an avid auto racing fan and co-owner of a car that raced at Devil's Bowl and the Fairmont Speedway. Survivors include a daughter, Dawn Knight and her children. Calling hours are from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. The graveside service will follow at noon in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland.
