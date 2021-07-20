Bruce Humphrey PITTSFORD — Bruce Humphrey, 91, of Pittsford, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at his residence, following a long illness. Mr. Humphrey was born in Proctor, June 25, 1930, the son of Tenney and Nettie (Dean) Humphrey. He attended local schools and graduated from Proctor High School. He married Harriet Wilson in 1957. She passed away on Halloween of 2020. He was a recording engineer and continued his work as long as he was able. His music will be preserved in the Harvard University Archives. He enjoyed his work tremendously. Mr. Humphrey is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Humphrey, of Pittsford, and Katherine Chesterton (Mark Southall), of Florida; and two granddaughters, Amanda Chesterton and Makenna Southall, of Florida. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. A reception will be hosted at the Pittsford Congregational Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
