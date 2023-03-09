Bruce R. Baldwin EAST MIDDLEBURY — Bruce R. Baldwin, 67, of East Middlebury, Vt passed away after a long illness on March 2, 2023. Bruce was born in Charlotte, Vermont to Roderick R. and Shirley T. Baldwin. Bruce was a loving husband and father, kind and gentle, full of compassion and a man of great humor. He loved to sing and had an encyclopedic knowledge of World War II. Bruce grew up in Charlotte Vermont and attended Chaplain Valley Union High School, graduating in 1974. He attended Castleton College where he met the love of his life, Ramona. After college he spent the majority of his career working for the Vermont Agency of Human Services and for the Counseling Service of Addison County. Bruce is predeceased in death by his mother Shirley Baldwin, father, Roderick Baldwin, and sister Ruth Orr. He is survived by his wife Ramona and son, Jeremy Baldwin and his wife April, a sister, Nancy Portnow and brother, Guy Baldwin and two special friends, Steven Melvin and Stephen Rose. A Celebration of Life for Bruce is planned for a future date. The family ask that Memorial Contributions be made to Homeward Bound of Addison County Humane Society, 336 Boardman Street, Middlebury Vermont, a donation to your local food shelf, or if it’s in your heart please honor Bruce by planting a tree in a place you love.
