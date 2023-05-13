Bruce R. Baldwin MIDDLEBURY — Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate the life of Bruce Roy Baldwin, who passed away in his sleep on March 2, 2023. We will gather together May 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Charlotte Congregational Church to remember Bruce; loving husband, father, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed. Please bring your fondest memories of Bruce, including pictures, to share with family and friends. There will be a reception at the Church Vestry to follow the service.
