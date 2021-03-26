Bryan M. Kelly FAIR HAVEN — Bryan McCarthy Kelly, 74, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was the son of William and Elsie (McCarthy) Kelly. Mr. Kelly held many jobs throughout his life and retired from the Town of Fair Haven highway crew in 2008. Survivors include a daughter, Valeri; two grandchildren; two sisters, Maude and Jan, and a brother, Joe; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Marty, and sister, Fran. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Ducharme Funeral Home Inc., 1939 Main St., Castleton. COVID-19 restrictions apply, please wear a mask. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Rescue Squad, 17 Prospect St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
