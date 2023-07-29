Bryan W. McCamley POULTNEY — Bryan W. McCamley, age 43, of Poultney, VT. and former resident of Lake Pleasant, NY passed away suddenly on Sunday July 23, 2023. Bryan was born in Rutland, VT on February 25, 1980, the son of John E. McCamley and Martha J. McCulloch. Bryan attended Lake Pleasant and Wells Central Schools, studied welding at Zane State College, and was a United States Marine Veteran. Until his death, Bryan was employed as a production worker and mentor/trainer for Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville, NY, a job that he loved and excelled at. Telescope Administrators noted Bryan was well liked, was a natural, patient, "teacher" of their very complicated processes. Bryan loved his music, cooking, his cats, hunting, fishing and spending time with his many friends and family. Survivors include Bryan's son; Luke E. McCamley of Poultney, VT, Bryan's parents; Martha and Thomas Eakin and John and Barbara McCamley, and both their extended families. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday August 9, 2023 at the Independent Baptist Church (Church on the Hill), 6110 NY-30, Indian Lake, NY 12842 at 11 a.m. for family and close friends due to limited space. A burial will follow in Fish Mountain Cemetery, Lake Pleasant and all are welcome. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Northville Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.northvillefuneralservice.com.
