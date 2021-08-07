Bryce Barton Towsley TINMOUTH — The graveside service for Bryce Barton Towsley (Pee Wee) of North Port FL died May 28, 2020, will be held 1 pm Saturday August 14, 2021, at the St. Patrick Cemetery in Wallingford. A reception will follow. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Donations can be made to The Shriners Hospital C/O Cairo Shrine, 51 Washington St, Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.