Bryce Barton Towsley TINMOUTH — Bryce Barton "Pee Wee" Towsley of North Port, Florida, passed away May 28, 2020. Bryce was born Oct. 7, 1930, in Tinmouth, Vermont. Bryce was a machinist and retired from Tambrands (now P&G) in 1995. He and his wife, Bea, moved to North Port, Florida, in 1996. Bryce enjoyed fishing, boating and summers at Tinmouth Pond in the company of friends and family. Bryce was a member and past master of the Chipman Lodge #52 in Wallingford, as well as an active member of the Sahib Shriners of Sarasota, Florida, and the North Port, Florida, Shrine Club. Bryce was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Timbers Towsley. They had five children, Bryce (Robin) Towsley of North Clarendon, Vermont, Jeff (Mike) Towsley of Burlington, Vermont, Rae (Laraine) Towsley of Plantation, Florida, Ransom Towsley of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and Scott (Louise) Towsley of Big Bear, California. Bryce was predeceased by his wife, Bea Prior Towsley; five stepchildren, Barbara Grassi and Robyn (David) Nelson of Rutland, Vermont, James (Tina) Prior of Pittsford, Vermont, Pattie Prior of North Clarendon, Vermont, and Tammie (Tim) Mirabile of Albany, New York; brother, Butch Towsley, sisters, Sandy Cassel and Barbra Baker, all of Vermont. He leaves behind 20 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and countless friendships. A service will be held in Vermont in the near future. Donations can be made to The Shriners Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.