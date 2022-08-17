Burton D. Cole LEICESTER — Burton “Burtie” Daniel Cole, 68 passed away Sunday Aug.14, 2022 at Porter Medical Center Hospital, Middlebury. He was born in Middlebury February 22, 1954 the son of Burton H. and Jeanette (Desabrais) Cole. He received his early education in Leicester and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in 1972. Burtie grew up on the family dairy farm and was a lifelong farmer. On July 5, 1980 he married Beth Ann Jackson in Middlebury. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and Patriots fan and also enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. Burtie is survived by his wife Beth of Leicester; one son, Daniel James Cole of Redmond, WA; one daughter, Jessica Lynn Cole of Mendon, MA and his sister Romona McNulty of Winter Haven, FL. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Burton and Jeanette and one brother Russell Moulton. Calling hours will be held on Thursday Aug. 18, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, 26 Franklin St. Brandon. The funeral service “ in celebration of his life” will be held on Friday Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Forest Dale Christian Fellowship Church. The Rev. Barry Tate, pastor will officiate. Graveside committal services and burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Brandon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest Dale Christian Fellowship Church, 1895 Forest Dale Road, Brandon, VT 05733 or the Brandon Area Rescue Squad, PO Box 232, Brandon VT 05733 Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.