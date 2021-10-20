Byron E. Trepanier ESSEX JUNCTION — The family of Byron Elliott Trepanier, just 37 years old, must sadly announce that Byron has left this life Oct. 8, 2021. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Jan. 7, 1984. He was a cheerful baby and grew up a typical boy: carefree, fearless and full of life. As early as 5 years old, he played town sports, including baseball and soccer. His love of sports sustained him all of his life, and he and his brother, Bobby, were experts on the subject. Byron graduated in 2003 from Monadnock High School in Swanzey, New Hampshire, where he played football and basketball. He was lately employed at The Spot Restaurant in Burlington's South End, where he was loved for his hard work and comradeship. Byron had an easy going nature and he was very sweet, always friendly and a joy to all. Byron’s father, Joseph Trepanier, of West Rutland, passed away in 1992. Byron’s late grandmother, Betty Trepanier Kapitan, née Fish, grew up in Hydeville. Byron was named for Betty’s father and brother. He is survived by his devoted mother, Jane Miller-Trepanier, of West Rutland, always there for him; his wonderful older brother, Eli and sister-in-law, Stephanie, of Benson, Vermont, and younger brother, Bob, who loved and looked up to his older brother. Byron especially had a mutual love with his only nephews, Tayis L’ecuyer and Elijah Sky Trepanier. Also surviving Byron are his aunts and uncles, the Gilmans of West Rutland, his Uncle Ed and Aunt Robin, cousins Courtney and Nick Loomis, and Hillary Gilman; also, the patriarch and mentor of the family, Uncle Gary Miller-Wade and his wife, Susan, who loved Byron so very much. The entire family loved him beyond measure — all the younger kids naturally looked to Byron for fun and attention, and he was always willing. Byron changed lives with his smile. He will be truly missed by his lifelong best friend, housemate and traveling buddy, Lucien Furneaux, with whom he took his high school post-graduation adventure trip out west. They went to Coachella, the parks, rode many miles on trains, spent a long time in Chicago, and visited some of Lucien’s family in the Pacific Northwest. After a good look around, fortunately for all, they did come home. Every year, Byron’s extended family and so many friends, including the Wisells and Furneaux families, head to Moose Point on Lake Bomoseen. This great gathering started in the early-'90s, and continues to the third generation now. No one misses this event, all loving the outdoor cooking, swimming, boat trips with Eli at the helm, warm friendships and family love, enjoying each other. Byron was there every summer of his life, teaching children to fish, helping with chores, adding his terrific personality to the making of memories. Meet dear Floyd, Byron’s happy doggy companion. Byron’s huge humor led him to create “A Boy and His Dog” photo album on Facebook. People came to look forward to the next installment of their adventures on forest trails and swimming holes and walks everywhere. Everyone knows Cousin Floyd, as he is known to the family. The McCormack/Furneaux family, of Clarendon Springs, was Byron’s very close other family for all of his life — mom Andrea and brothers and sisters, Lucien, Audrey, Isabel and Ted. Byron loved them all like his own. There are no services planned at this time, but the family will host a Celebration of Life for our Sunshine Child in the spring/summer — the details will be published then. Byron left us with so many memories and stories, and the telling has proven to be a saving grace. The family hopes that everyone who is grieving will share the events of Byron’s life as laughter and remembering with fondness are such good things for all. The family would like to encourage all who knew and loved Byron, which would be everyone he ever met, to hold your loved ones close. Additionally, to love the human community, as Byron did.
