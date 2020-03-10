C. William "Bill" Mulholland HARMONY, Maine — C. William "Bill" Mulholland passed away peacefully in his 81st year of life, with family at his side, on March 7, 2020, at his home in Harmony, Maine. He was born Sept. 3, 1939, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Moston R. Mulholland and Georgine S. Mulholland. He graduated from Rutland (Vermont) High School in 1957 and attended the State University of New York (SUNY) to study the dairy industry. After marrying his former wife, Victoria A. Mulholland, he lived for 43 years in Castleton, Vermont, where they raised their two children, Kevin M. Mulholland and Allison M. Harvey. While living in Vermont and raising his family, he worked various positions at Central Vermont Public Service in Rutland for 23 years. After his retirement from CVPS in 1992, he worked multiple municipal positions for the Town of Castleton, including the Highway Department, Transfer Station and Town Manager. In 1973, Bill began purchasing various properties to start a family owned/operated business in Castleton, building them from the ground up with his family. The businesses, which are still in operation today, include rental properties, Lakes Region Carwash and Lakes Region Laundromat. Bill had a strong drive for community/public service organizations. During his years in Castleton, he served as a school director, many terms on the Board of Selectmen and Castleton Fire District #1 Committee. His biggest dedication to public service, as well as fulfilling his passion for firefighting, was to the Castleton Volunteer Fire Department, where he served a total of 39 years, 22 of them as the fire chief. For many years, he took on the task of preparing and maintaining the skating rink for local youth on Main Street in Castleton. Bill retired to Harmony, Maine, in 2009 with his significant other, Linda Stevens, also of Harmony, Maine. He continued his dedication to the community and volunteering after arriving in Harmony by serving on the Board of Selectmen, Cemetery Commission, ambulance driver for Harmony Volunteer Rescue Squad and firefighter for the Harmony Volunteer Fire Department, finishing out a 50-year career of volunteer firefighting. Survivors include his significant other, Linda Stevens of Harmony, Maine; son Kevin (Jill) of Castleton, daughter Allison of Hubbardton, and their mother, Victoria of Castleton; grandchildren Joshua Mulholland, Samantha Mulholland, Dakota Harvey and Trenton Harvey; great-grandchildren Jayden and Amaya Mulholland; sister Marsha Donahue; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Moston and Georgine Mulholland; his brother, M. Robert Mulholland Jr.; and several cousins. Bill’s passions were firefighting, riding his motorcycle, hunting with his family and friends, and spending time with family, friends, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At Bill’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. A private gathering will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Castleton Fire Department, P.O. Box 72, Castleton, VT 05735; or Harmony Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 3, Harmony, ME 04942.
