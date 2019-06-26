Caleb C. Axelson CASTLETON — Caleb Comire Axelson, 37, of Castleton, Vermont died due to natural causes from an undiagnosed heart condition. He passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire with his family, beloved Thor, and dear friend Inza by his side. Caleb was born March 30, 1982 in Middlebury, Vermont, the son of Ellen Scranton and Mark Axelson. He grew up in Castleton and Middlebury and graduated from Middlebury Union High School in 2001 and then graduated from Wyoming Technical College. He spent his early years practicing stunts on his dirt bike and perfecting his car’s sound system. He was a natural with a wrench in his hand as well as a talented gardener. Caleb loved the outdoors had a passion for fishing and camping and a bond like no other with his dog, Thor. Caleb enjoyed bicycle riding with Thor, the History and Discovery channels, and sitting by the water. He also enjoyed gathering wildflowers to give out as bouquets and was always eager to lend a helping hand. Caleb was a hard worker and was employed in the construction field for several area companies. Caleb leaves behind his mother and father, both of Castleton, two brothers, Levi Norton of Winooski and Ira Norton and his partner Emma Mason both of St. Johnsbury, a sister, Rachel Axelson and brother-in-law Justin Bayles; and two nieces Madeline and Evelyn of Rhode Island; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who became family. A celebration of his life will be on Sunday, July 21 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Caleb had a deep compassion for animals without homes, therefore donations in his honor to the Rutland County Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
