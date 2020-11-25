Caleb R. Tousignant-Brown SHOREHAM — Caleb passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Caleb was born Sept. 22, 2002, at CVMC in Berlin, Vermont. Throughout his journey through life, he was surrounded by much love and support. Many loving people opened both their hearts and their homes: Mary and Bob Searles, Denise and Bob Gonyeau, Kaitlin Zura; his grandparents, Rich and Mary Tousignant, Chelsea Carl and Darren Young. At school, he was surrounded by caring and knowledgeable teams from SD Associates and GMBC who helped him learn to navigate this world. He leaves behind a large team of people who are forever bound by their shared love of Caleb. Caleb was a gentle, loving soul faced with many challenges. With his swaggering walk and brilliant smile, Caleb won the hearts of all who knew him. Even though he was non-verbal, his sense of humor was a ray of sunshine that would always make others smile. The word “resilient” doesn’t quite cover the internal drive the allowed Caleb to forge forward throughout his life. To all who knew him, he was a rock star. He is survived by his mother, Jessica Tousignant of Barre; and his grandparents, Rich and Mary Tousignant; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of Caleb’s life will be held at a later date to be announced. Please make donations in Caleb’s memory to Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports since it was a place that brought a lot of joy to him. Click DONATE at https://vermontadaptive.org or mail to VT Adaptive Ski and Sports, P.O. Box 139, Killington, VT 05751.
