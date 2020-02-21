Camilla (Patten) Dente MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Camilla (Patten) Dente, 76, of Middletown, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed on to the Lord with her family present on Feb. 14, 2020. Born in Rutland, Vermont, Camilla was the daughter of the late Francis and Florence (Minogue) Patten. Camilla retired from teaching at the Durham Co-Op and enjoyed spending summers in Vermont and traveling to see her family and friends. Camilla had a wonderful smile that could light up a room and children especially made her smile. She was immensely proud of her own children, her grandchildren and those whom she taught at the Durham Co-Op. Camilla called her time at the Durham Co-Op “some of my best years.” Most nights while at the Co-Op, she could be found refining teaching plans for the next day “just making sure it was perfect.” Helping others was extremely important to Camilla. From fundraisers and school groups while her children were students at St. John's School in Middletown, to tireless work for the Joe's Pond Association in West Danville, Vermont, to volunteer work at Middlesex Hospital, Camilla could be found cheerfully making things happen. Camilla’s baking skills were also legendary with cookies freely given to any and all who crossed her path from the closest family to the newest acquaintances and everyone in-between. Along with her husband of 55 years, Tom, Camilla is survived by her three children, Thomas and wife Liz of New Rochelle, New York, Paul of Huntsville, Alabama, Erin and husband Michal of Austin, Texas. She leaves three beloved grandchildren, Gillian, Isabella and Nicholas. Camilla is also survived by five siblings, Dolores Sbardella, James, Patrick, Paul and Peter, and their spouses; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Biega Funeral Home located at 3 Silver St., Middletown, Connecticut. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s of Czestochowa Parish, 79 South Main St., Middletown, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, donations in Camilla’s name may be made to St. John Paul II School, 87 South Main St., Middletown, CT. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
